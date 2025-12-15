BJP: Baijayant Panda named incharge for assembly polls in Assam, Piyush Goyal for TN
The BJP on Monday appointed Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Lok Sabha member Baijayant Panda as the party's in-charge for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and Assam, respectively.
Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Muralidhar Mohol were made the party's co-incharge for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, according to a notification issued by the BJP.
Sunil Kumar Sharma, Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, and former Union minister Darshana Ben Jardosh have been appointed as party's co-incharge for the Assam assembly polls.
Both Tamil Nadu and Assam will go to the polls next year.
