2 killed, 3 injured as truck rams into car, motorcycle in Solan

Two persons were killed and three more injured after a truck rammed through a divider on a highway and crashed into two vehicles on the opposite lane in the Solan district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place on Sunday evening at a turn of the Kalka-Shimla National Highway near Parwanoo.

According to the police, the truck rammed the divider of a highway at great speed and crashed into a car and a motorcycle on the opposite lane, killing two people. The injured persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police informed.

The details of the victims are awaited. Police said a case has been registered and investigations are underway. (ANI)

