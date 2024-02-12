Left Menu

2 killed, 3 injured as truck rams into car, motorcycle in Solan

The accident took place on Sunday evening at a turn of the Kalka-Shimla National Highway near Parwanoo.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 07:53 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 07:53 IST
2 killed, 3 injured as truck rams into car, motorcycle in Solan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and three more injured after a truck rammed through a divider on a highway and crashed into two vehicles on the opposite lane in the Solan district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place on Sunday evening at a turn of the Kalka-Shimla National Highway near Parwanoo.

According to the police, the truck rammed the divider of a highway at great speed and crashed into a car and a motorcycle on the opposite lane, killing two people. The injured persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police informed.

The details of the victims are awaited. Police said a case has been registered and investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024