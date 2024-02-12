Left Menu

PM Modi to distribute over 1 lakh appointment letters at Rozgar Mela today

30 am via video conferencing, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 08:57 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 08:57 IST
PM Modi to distribute over 1 lakh appointment letters at Rozgar Mela today
File Picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than one lakh appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Monday via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Phase I of the Integrated Complex "Karmayogi Bhavan" in the national capital.

The Rozgar Mela will be held at 47 locations across the country.

The Rozgar Mela will be held at 47 locations across the country. Recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments and State Governments/Union Territories supporting this initiative.

The new recruits will be joining the Government in various Ministries/Departments viz. Department of Revenue, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Higher Education, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Defence, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Railways in various positions, the statement said. Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation in the country.

Rozgar Mela is expected to leverage further employment generation and provide gainful opportunities to the Youth for their empowerment and direct participation in National Development, the statement read. The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal where more than 880 e-learning courses have been made available for 'anywhere any device' learning format. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

