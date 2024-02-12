Left Menu

Karnataka: Man rapes woman after thrashing her husband in Koppal district; 6 arrested

In a shocking incident reported from Koppal, a married woman was allegedly raped and her husband beaten up by six men, said the police, adding that all the accused have been arrested.

In a shocking incident reported from Koppal, a married woman was allegedly raped and her husband beaten up by six men, said the police, adding that all the accused have been arrested. The arrest was made following a police complaint by the victim.

The alleged incident took place at a park near a bus stop in Gangavati, Koppal district, on February 8. The police said that the victim and her husband were quarrelling at the bus stop over a domestic dispute and as the argument intensified, the six men intervened and started thrashing the victim's husband, as per the police.

"They dragged women, thrashed her husband, and one of the accused, Lingaraja, raped her," said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gangavati, Siddalingappa Gowda Patil. "After raping her, the gang abused and allegedly harassed the victim," DCP added.

The accused, identified as Lingaraja, Moula Hussain, Shivakumar Swamy, Prashanta, Mahesh, and Madesh, have been arrested by the police, he said. In a similar incident that happened a month ago, a group of men allegedly barged into the room of a lodge at Hangal in Karnataka's Haveri district and thrashed a couple for the 'crime' of being together despite practicing different faiths.

As per the police, the woman later said she had been a victim of gang rape. (ANI)

