Tata Motors partners with LeadIT to pave the way for a more sustainable future

Tata Motors on Monday said it has tied up with the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT), a global alliance launched by governments of Sweden and India at the UN Climate Action Summit in September 2019.

As a member of LeadIT, the auto major will be able to harness the power of global best practices, influence policy-making, and together with other members strengthen climate action plans, thereby accelerating transition towards net-zero emissions.

''Our pledge to attain net-zero emissions across our Passenger Vehicles (PV) business by 2040, and our Commercial Vehicles (CV) business by 2045, is a testament to our commitment to a greener future,'' Tata Motors Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer SJR Kutty said in a statement.

Joining forces with LeadIT propels the automaker closer to these ambitious goals, facilitating a journey towards sustainable transformation, he added.

Sweden's Minister for Climate and the Environment and Co-Chair of LeadIT, Romina Pourmokhtari said the membership signals an important commitment to net-zero from a leading global manufacturer in the supply chain.

''Demand signals are crucial for the transformation of our industry. Fostering dialogues and strengthening partnerships in areas where transition challenges need to be addressed is core to achieving reduced climate emissions,'' she added.

