German commercial property prices post biggest-ever drop, data shows
Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 12-02-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 14:02 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German commercial property prices fell 12.1% in the final three months of 2023 compared with a year earlier in their biggest-ever drop, the VDP banking association said on Monday, as the nation's struggling property industry suffers its worst crisis in decades.
That makes for a 16.5% fall in prices from their peak in the second quarter of 2022, VDP said.
