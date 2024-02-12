German commercial property prices post biggest-ever drop, data shows

German commercial property prices fell 12.1% in the final three months of 2023 compared with a year earlier in their biggest-ever drop, the VDP banking association said on Monday, as the nation's struggling property industry suffers its worst crisis in decades.

That makes for a 16.5% fall in prices from their peak in the second quarter of 2022, VDP said.

