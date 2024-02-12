Left Menu

"Atmastco's IPO worth Rs 56 crore scheduled to commence on February 15"

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 14:46 IST
"Atmastco's IPO worth Rs 56 crore scheduled to commence on February 15"
  • Country:
  • India

Engineering, procurement and construction firm Atmastco Ltd on Monday said it will raise a little over Rs 56 crore through an initial public offering that will open for subscription on February 15.

Post the completion of the Initial Public Offering (IPO), shares of the Bhilai- headquartered company will be listed on the National Stock Exchange's Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) platform -- NSE Emerge.

The company's IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 54.8 lakh equity and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 18.25 lakh shares with a fixed price of Rs 77 apiece, according to a statement.

At this price, the company will mobilise Rs 42.2 crore through the fresh issue and Rs 14.06 crore by way of OFS.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be primarily used for funding the working capital requirements of the company. Besides, some amount will be used for repayment of loans and general corporate purposes.

The maiden public issue opens for subscription on February 15 and will conclude on February 20.

The Chattisgarh-based company has ongoing projects worth more than Rs 720 crore.

Investors can apply for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares and in multiples of 1,600 equity shares thereafter.

Affinity Global Capital Market Private Ltd is the sole lead manager to the public issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024