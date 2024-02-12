Left Menu

New sports policy in the pipeline in Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has revealed plans for a new comprehensive sports policy aimed at nurturing talent and providing enhanced support to the athletes in the State.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 15:57 IST
Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has revealed plans for a new comprehensive sports policy aimed at nurturing talent and providing enhanced support to the in the State. He said that the state government was dedicated to raising the stature of sports in the state.

"To provide adequate resources and facilities to the sportspersons of the State is imperative, and our government is determined to enable budding athletes to sharpen their skills and excel in their respective disciplines to achieve this goal. A new sports policy is in the pipeline," said CM Sukhu. "One of the pivotal aspects of the proposed sports policy revolves around substantially increasing the prize money awarded to athletes who bring glory to Himachal on the International stage. This move will not only incentivize excellence but also recognize and reward the relentless efforts of athletes who represent the state on a global platform", the Chief Minister added.

CM Sukhu said that the plans to augment infrastructure and enhance facilities across the state underscore the State Government's steadfast dedication to creating an enabling environment for athletes to thrive. "Numerous sports personalities from Himachal have showcased their prowess at the International level and the government was committed to further bolster their endeavours", the Chief Minister added.

He said that the envisaged Sports Policy is a proactive approach towards nurturing talent, fostering sporting excellence, and positioning Himachal as a hub for athletic prowess. (ANI)

