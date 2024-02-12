Firecracker storage unit blast: Kerala Human Rights Commission takes suo-motu cognisance

The State Human Rights Commission on Monday filed a voluntary case in the blast incident that claimed one life and left several injured at a firecracker storage unit in Kerala's Ernakulam district. The Commission has ordered an investigation into the blast during the Thripunithura Puthiyakavu temple festival.

"The district collector and Ernakulam city police commissioner should conduct an inquiry into the blast and submit a report within 15 days," commission member VK Beenakumari ordered. The commission has taken cognizance of the media reports on the incident.

Earlier in the day, one person succumbed to burn injuries while three other people are battling for their lives with severe injuries sustained in a massive blast at a firecracker warehouse in Thripunithura, in Kerala's Ernakulam district, according to officials. Councillor, Ward Number 29, Sudha Suresh, said that one person died of his injuries, while the three critically injured persons have been shifted to Kalamassery Medical College.

At least 18 people sustained injuries in the blast that took place around 11 am at the warehouse located near the temple in Choorakkad in the Puthiyakavu area. According to reports, the firecrackers for the Puthiyakavu Temple festival exploded when they were being unloaded from a vehicle to be stored at the warehouse.

District Collector NSK Umesh said that the injured have been admitted to Trippunithura Taluk Hospital, Kalamasery Medical College, and Devi Nursing Home. The deceased has been identified as Vishnu, a native of Ulloor in Thiruvananthapuram.

Health Minister Veena George directed the Director of the Health Department to ensure expert treatment for those injured in the explosion in Tripunnithura. The District Medical Officer has taken steps to provide better treatment facilities at Kalamasery Medical College and Ernakulam General Hospital.

Tripunnithura Hospital has also been instructed to provide more facilities. If necessary, more Kaniv 108 ambulances were also instructed to be deployed, a statement from the Health Minister's office said. District Collector Umesh visited the site along with Hibi Eden, and the MP said that a special team will probe the incident.

Hibi Eden, meanwhile, has urged the government to provide temporary accommodation to the residents whose houses were severely damaged in the blast. The massive blast caused damage to nearby houses and shops. Vehicles parked nearby were also destroyed in the blaze.

The fire department personnel rushed to the site and managed to bring the fire under control. (ANI)

