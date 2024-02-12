Left Menu

AIIMS Delhi, University of Liverpool collaborate for research on head and neck cancer

Union Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday presided over the signing of a Collaboration Agreement between University of Liverpool and AIIMS New Delhi for "AIIMS Liverpool Collaborative Centre for Translational Research in Head and Neck Cancer - ALHNS".

  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday presided over the signing of a Collaboration Agreement between University of Liverpool and AIIMS New Delhi for "AIIMS Liverpool Collaborative Centre for Translational Research in Head and Neck Cancer - ALHNS". This initiative seeks to leverage the strengths of two leading centres of head-neck oncology that enjoy global reputations and leadership positions in their respective geographies.

"AIIMS-University of Liverpool Collaborative Centre for Translational Research in Head-Neck Cancer" builds upon the pre-existing collaboration and links between the Liverpool Head and Neck Centre (LNHC), University of Liverpool (UOL) and the Head and Neck Cancer unit at AIIMS New Delhi. The initiative will impact the care of patients with head and neck cancer by combining resources at both institutions to develop joint research and education programmes which will enhance the quality of research outputs and education. (ANI)

