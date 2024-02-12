Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea against Truecaller

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation against Truecaller International LLP alleging breach of user privacy through illegal data sharing. The plea also stated that personal information of people is collected and stored by the app without the consent of the concerned person. The bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora while refusing to entertain the matter noted that an identical matter was also moved earlier in Supreme Court where the plea was moved by the petitioner but SC didn't grant the petitioner the liberty to approach the High Court.

On claiming that the application is intrusive and infringed upon the privacy of the citizens, the Court observed that earlier phone directories having phone numbers and emails used to be published. Petitioner and practising lawyer Ajay Shukla claimed that the names of those persons who have not even installed the app are displayed on the phones of other people when a call is made.

Earlier in August 2022, the Supreme Court of India had refused a petition that sought to impose a ban on a popular mobile app called Truecaller. (ANI)

