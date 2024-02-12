Left Menu

Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea against Truecaller

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation against Truecaller International LLP alleging breach of user privacy through illegal data sharing. The plea also stated that personal information of people is collected and stored by the app without the consent of the concerned person.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 17:59 IST
Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea against Truecaller
Delhi High Court (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation against Truecaller International LLP alleging breach of user privacy through illegal data sharing. The plea also stated that personal information of people is collected and stored by the app without the consent of the concerned person. The bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora while refusing to entertain the matter noted that an identical matter was also moved earlier in Supreme Court where the plea was moved by the petitioner but SC didn't grant the petitioner the liberty to approach the High Court.

On claiming that the application is intrusive and infringed upon the privacy of the citizens, the Court observed that earlier phone directories having phone numbers and emails used to be published. Petitioner and practising lawyer Ajay Shukla claimed that the names of those persons who have not even installed the app are displayed on the phones of other people when a call is made.

Earlier in August 2022, the Supreme Court of India had refused a petition that sought to impose a ban on a popular mobile app called Truecaller. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024