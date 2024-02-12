Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Body of person missing in Kinnaur accident recovered

The body of the person who had been missing after a car fell into the Satluj river near Kashang Nallah in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur on February 4 was recovered on Monday, said Himachal Pradesh police.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 19:01 IST
Security personnel conducting search operation in Satluj river in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The body of the person who had been missing after a car fell into the Satluj river near Kashang Nallah in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur on February 4 was recovered on Monday, said Himachal Pradesh police. "During search operation today, February 12, 2024, a missing person was recovered from the Satluj river, about 3 km from the spot, by a local diver. Dead body of theThe deceased has been shifted to IGMC Shimla for a postmortem. After the postmortem, the dead body will be handed over to the relatives of the deceased," said a press note issued by the office of the Director General of Police of the state.

The deceased was identified as Vetri Duraisamy, 45, hailing from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Duraisamy is the son of S Doraiswamy, former Mayor of Chennai. Three people were in the car (a Toyota Crysta) when the accident happened.

"While on their way to Kinnaur, the driver lost control of the vehicle on National Highway 305 near Pangi Nala, and the car fell about 200 metres below the road into the Satluj River in Kinnaur," the police had said. One person, namely Gobinath (32) hailing from Tamil Nadu Tiruppur, was injured and another person, Tenzin, a resident of Lahaul Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, was found dead. Duraisamy was missing after the accident and the security forces started a search operation for him immediately after the accident.

The search operation was carried out by the District Police along with ITBP, NDRF, Navy, SDRFU, Home Guards and divers of the Mahun Nag Association on the banks of the Sutlej.A drone was also used to trace out the missing person. (ANI)

