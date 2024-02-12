"Not a temple of stone, but of devotion, conscious sacrifice": Sadhguru on his visit to Ayodhya's Ram Lalla temple

After his visit to the grand Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said that it is not a temple of stone but of devotion and conscious sacrifice. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests.

Earlier in the day, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev paid a visit to the temple for the first time since the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Taking to 'X', Sadhguru wrote, "Profound gratitude for generations of people who strived to bring this to fruition. This is not a temple of stone, but of devotion and conscious sacrifice."

Earlier in the day, Sadhguru shared about his visit, saying, "Today I am going to Ayodhya to honour a great being of the past and to honour all the people who have kept up a relentless struggle to manifest the inspiration that this being has been for this civilization. "After over 500 years of struggle, the devotees have manifested this. Rama is definitely an inspiration from the past but very relevant for the future. Your personal likes and dislikes, longings, and loves are important, but when it comes to larger well-being, when it comes to the larger good, you learn to keep your own most important things aside and do what is right for the maximum number of people. Rama has been an embodiment of this."

"And above all, no matter what life throws at you--to maintain equanimity, to maintain freedom from the invasion that life can make into your mind and your heart--not be invaded by what's around you, embodied with the divine possibility. This is Rama," Sadhguru added. "This should be the future of the world in many ways. Do not think in terms of just worshipping someone. The most important thing is emulating that possibility--emulating those values, emulating that nature of a human being that can choose to be the way it wants to be, no matter what life does," Sadhguru concluded.

Earlier on Sunday, Sadhguru called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Applauding his leadership, Sadhguru said on social media X, "Shri Yogi Adityanath ji's vision and leadership are steering Uttar Pradesh towards becoming an epitome of development and culture. His dynamism and dedication to people's wellbeing is truly commendable".

The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16, 2024. The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways is running more than 200 Aastha special trains from various cities and tier 1 and tier 2 towns across India to Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla in the newly-built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. As per the railways, each Aastha train comprises 20 sleeper coaches. One train can accommodate around 1,400 people.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, over 20 lakh devotees visited the Ram Temple within seven days after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. (ANI)

