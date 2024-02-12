Left Menu

AAP to hold meeting to decide candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Goa, Haryana, Gujarat

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 22:17 IST
AAP to hold meeting to decide candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Goa, Haryana, Gujarat
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party's will hold its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting on Tuesday at 11:30 am in the national capital, at the residence of AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said AAP in a statement. The decision on Lok Sabha candidates from Goa, Gujarat, and Haryana is likely to be taken in the meeting, according to the statement.

The AAP has already announced three candidates in Assam and one in Gujarat. "Talks have been going on for a long time now. No conclusion has been drawn from the talks. I believe that since the elections are around the corner, we have less time and more work to do. We have announced three candidates for Assam. I hope that these seats will be accepted by the INDIA alliance and given to the AAP," AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said on February 9.

The PAC is the party's highest decision-making body and is headed by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. As the Lok Sabha elections approach, political parties across the spectrum are ramping up their efforts to connect with voters.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc, a coalition of parties aiming to counter the dominant political force in India, finds itself at a critical juncture. Cracks have emerged within the alliance, raising questions about its future. Key disagreements on leadership and seat-sharing have strained relations between member parties. (ANI)

