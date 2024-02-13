"Social media accounts of farmer leaders shut during talks with government," alleges Congress

Congress alleged on Tuesday that the social media accounts of the farmer union leaders were shut down during the talks with the government, which ended in a "stalemate with no common ground in sight," while demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold talks with the farmers. "On one side, you are claiming that talks (between farmer leaders and the government) are going on in a cordial manner. On the other hand, the social media accounts of the farmer leaders are being shut down," alleged Congress leader Pawan Khera while speaking to ANI.

His reaction came on a day as farmers began their march to Delhi to press for their demands. "So what kind of assurance is this? And what kind of meeting is this?" he questioned the government.

He also questioned the intention of the government. "And what kind of intention is this (of the government)?" He said that the government did not "understand" the demands of farmers during the intervening period of two years after three farm laws were repealed in 2021.

"During these two years, you (the government) did not understand their demands," he added. Later at a press conference called amid the farmers protest, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, "Congress supports the demands of the farmers. Rahul Gandhi ji and Kharge ji are fighting the same battle. We are demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold talks with the farmers and find a solution."

"Farmers protests are not on the election agenda for Congress. Has it ever happened in the last 68 years that farmers have had to agitate?" he added. "Delhi Chalo" is a call for a protest march towards Delhi, primarily by farmers. As part of the movement, farmers are protesting over their demands, which include a law ensuring the minimum support price for their agricultural produce and a debt waiver.

The protests come just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which are due in May-April this year. (ANI)

