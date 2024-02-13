Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble, dollar jumps after hot U.S. inflation data

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 19:23 IST
European stocks and S&P 500 futures slid on Tuesday, extending their losses, after data showed U.S. inflation slowed less than expected in January. The dollar and U.S. Treasury yields jumped after the data as investors sharply reined in bets on how much the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.

Futures for the U.S. S&P 500 were last down 1.12%, extending a fall of 0.35% before the data, while Nasdaq futures were 1.64% lower. U.S. stocks have been trading at record highs, boosted by the big technology companies and expectations the Fed will soon cut rates.

The Europe-wide Stoxx 600 index was last down 0.92%, having traded 0.47% lower before the data. Germany's Dax fell 0.91%, while Britain's FTSE 100 was off by 0.44%. U.S. inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), fell to 3.1% year-on-year in January, from 3.4% in December. Economists polled by Reuters expected a lower reading of 2.9%.

The inflation rate has fallen from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022, causing the Fed to call time on interest rate hikes and start thinking about cuts. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes soared and was last up 12 basis points at 4.291%, from 4.154% before the data.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, rose sharply and was last up 0.41% at 104.57, while the euro was down 0.39% at $1.073. Investors on Tuesday were pricing in around 94 basis points of cuts from the Fed by the end of the year, down from around 112 before the data.

They saw a 40% chance of the first cut coming by May, compared to 71% previously, according to money market pricing. Around 145 basis points of cuts were priced in at the start of February, but strong economic data has caused investors to dial down their expectations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

