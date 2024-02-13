Left Menu

Nine gold miners missing in Turkey after landslide

Nine miners were missing after a landslide at an Anagold Mining operation in eastern Turkey on Tuesday, the energy ministry said, with rescue efforts under way. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told broadcaster A Haber that 400 search and rescue workers are looking for the missing miners. The government said it has launched an investigation into the incident.

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 13-02-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 20:29 IST
Nine miners were missing after a landslide at an Anagold Mining operation in eastern Turkey on Tuesday, the energy ministry said, with rescue efforts under way. The mine in Erzincan province is operated by Lidya Madencilik and owned by Turkey-based Calik Holding and Toronto-listed SSR Mining.

SSR did not immediately respond to a request for comment at its Turkey office. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told broadcaster A Haber that 400 search and rescue workers are looking for the missing miners.

The government said it has launched an investigation into the incident.

