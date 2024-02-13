France wants "fair" split of nuclear investment costs in Britain - Minister

Costs tied to investing in EDF's next generation EPR nuclear reactors in Britain must be shared in a "fair way" between France and Britain, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

He recently discussed the topic with the British finance minister, Le Maire said, speaking to journalists on the sideline of a meeting of the International Energy Agency in Paris, adding: "there obviously has to be a fair sharing of the costs".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)