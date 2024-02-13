Left Menu

Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital conducts kidney transplant with donor, recipient having different blood groups

A 28-year-old woman with AB positive blood group donated her kidney to her 43-year-old husband, whose blood group was B positive. The kidney transplant was successful, the kidney parameters came back to normal by the second post operative day and the patient was subsequently discharged without any complications, informed Dr Vandana Chakravarty, Additional Medical Superintendent in charge of organ transplantation at Safdarjung Hospital.

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 22:50 IST
Team of doctors at Safdarjung Hospital (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a first, Safdarjung Hospital performed a kidney transplant on February 6 where the donor and the recipient both had different blood groups, said the Hospital in a statement. A 28-year-old woman with AB positive blood group donated her kidney to her 43-year-old husband, whose blood group was B positive. The kidney transplant was successful, the kidney parameters came back to normal by the second post operative day and the patient was subsequently discharged without any complications, informed Dr Vandana Chakravarty, Additional Medical Superintendent in charge of organ transplantation at Safdarjung Hospital.

The Principal VMMC & SJH, Dr Geetika Khanna appreciated the efforts of the transplant team. The patient had unfortunately been diagnosed with kidney failure two years back and was on dialysis for six months. What complicated the entire transplant was that while the wife's blood group was AB positive, the husband's group was B positive.

This brought in unique challenges since the husband's body already had antibodies which would reject the wife's kidney and lead to failure of the transplant, said Dr Pawan Vasudeva, Professor and Head of Urology. A process of desensitization was carried out to decrease the high levels of antibodies in the husband so that the transplant could be attempted, said Dr Rajesh Kumar, Prof and Unit Head Nephrology.

The transplant team was headed by Dr Pawan Vasudeva ( Prof and HOD Urology) , Prof Himanshu Verma HOD Nephrology and Dr Rajesh Kumar(Prof and Unit Head Nephrology). Anaesthesia support was provided by a team headed by Dr Sushil Guria. Dr Pawan Vasudeva, Professor and Head Urology said that all this was only possible due to the constant support and encouragement from the Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital Dr Vandana Talwar, Principal Dr Geetika Khanna and Dr Vandana Chakravarty, Additional MS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

