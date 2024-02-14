Gaon Chalo Abhiyan: Union Minister Sonowal visits Dirai Tea Estate, spends night at Maaj Line

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the Dirai Tea estate at Tingkhong in Dibrugarh district on Tuesday as part of the 'Gaon Chalo' campaign. The union minister spent the night in one of the homes at the Maaj line of the estate and interacted with the beneficiaries of various government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin and Ujjwala Yojana in the area.

Sonowal also interacted with various sections of society, including sardars, chowkidars, and senior citizens. Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "It is a wonderful initiative launched by the party for all our party workers to reach out to every citizen who resides in India's more than seven lakh villages. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has been growing at an impressive rate, and people from villages, as well as urban areas have benefited from the multiple welfare schemes launched by the Modi government."

Sonowal also joined the people of the village to conduct a cleanliness drive near the Durga mandir here. Sonowal also had dinner with the villagers while spending the night at the residence of a local at the Maaj Line of the Dirai Tea Estate.

The two day 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyaan' of Sarbananda Sonowal will also include a meeting with the people of Oufulia Model village on Wednesday. The BJP launched a massive outreach programme for rural villages--Gaon Chalo Abhiyan--to take stock of the implementation of the central welfare schemes and talk about the development programmes.

During their visit, the party workers will be communicating the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to every citizen of the visiting village. Sarbananda Sonowal will interact with residents of Ouphulia Model Village on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)