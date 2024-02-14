Left Menu

Delhi: Car hits West Bengal Governor's convoy, Raj Bhavan suspects "sabotage"

However, nobody was injured in the incident, according to the police.

14-02-2024
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A vehicle in the convoy of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose was hit by a private car in the Inderpuri area of the national capital on Tuesday, police said. However, nobody was injured in the incident, according to the police.

"An incident has been reported in the area of Inderpuri police station that the escort vehicle of the Governor of West Bengal was hit by some private vehicle," the Delhi Police said. As per the officials, the other vehicle has been identified, and further investigation is going on.

"No harm or injury has been reported yet to anyone. The other vehicle has been identified. Detailed questioning will be done," the police added. Meanwhile, the Raj Bhavan suspected sabotage.

"Sabotage suspected. Governor is shifted to the high security area," it said. The incident occurred a day after Bose visited Sandeshkhali in West Bengal and spoke to the agitating women.

The women were protesting for the past few days, alleging atrocities on them by TMC leader Sajahan Sheikh and his followers. The governor left for Delhi on Monday after visiting Sandeshkhali. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

