"PM Modi's 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' getting stronger" says Indian Minorities foundation

In a significant milestone for the IMF Foundation, Professor Himani Sood, Co-founder, and esteemed figure shared insights on the successful execution of the 83rd event, titled 'Sadbhavana Shrinkhala.' The event was held at a church in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, witnessing a gathering of over 200 Christian attendees.

"Today, the IMF Foundation conducted its 83rd event under the banner of 'Sadbhavana Shrinkhala.' We hosted the event in a church in Bhubaneswar, where over 200 Christian brothers and sisters gathered, "IMF Foundation Prof., Co-Founder, Himani Sood said. S.V.D Archbishop of CuttaCk-Bhubaneswar, John Barwa said, "The program that was organised was very interesting...We have never experienced something like this in any other event...We want to thank PM Modi..."

Meanwhile, Professor Sood highlighted that Indian culture had reached both national and international levels. "I am confident that Indian culture has reached both national and international levels. It brings me great joy to witness the resonance of Prime Minister Modi's slogan 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' becoming stronger. I am pleased that today, from the historical entry point of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, this voice will echo worldwide: 'Country first, religion later," Himani Sood said.

Professor Sood expressed satisfaction in witnessing the prioritization of Indianness and India's essence, encapsulating the spirit of 'One India, Best India.' Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Professor Sood emphasized that the vision of a better India is not merely a dream.

"The idea of inclusive development and unity for all is becoming increasingly prevalent and robust. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we see a reality, not just a dream, of a better India emerging from all corners of the world," Himani Sood said. Earlier on February 5, giving a message of "Unity and Harmony", Religious leaders representing various minority sections met PM Modi and the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in Parliament. After the meeting the 24 leaders representing the Indian Minority Foundation said that we are all 'Bharatiya' (Indians) and the country is our top priority.

They leaders had also visited the new Parliament building, blessed it, and prayed for a third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

