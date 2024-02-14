Left Menu

MP: Special Bhasma Aarti performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Vasant Panchami

MP: Special Bhasma Aarti performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Vasant Panchami
Bhasma Aarti being performed at Mahakal Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A special Bhasma Aarti was performed at the Mahakaleshwar Temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on the occasion of Vasant Panchami on Wednesday. Bhasma aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

A priest of the temple, Sanjay Guru, told ANI, "On the occasion of Vasant Panchami, according to tradition, the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta and after that, a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit containing saffron, which includes milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. Thereafter Baba Mahakal was decorated with yellow sandalwood, yellow mustard flowers, and marigold flowers." Later on, Baba Mahakal was covered with a yellow cloth and Bhasma Aatri was performed along with the beating of drums and blowing of conch shells. Maha Bhog of yellow-coloured sweets was offered to the Lord on the occasion, he added.

The priest further said that a large number of devotees from different regions participated in the Bhasma Aarti and sought the blessing of Lord Mahakal on the occasion. The priests also prayed to Lord Mahakal for the well-being of all the devotees. The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha. It also heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the festival. Maa Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts, is honoured throughout the festival.

On this day, the colour yellow holds a lot of significance. People dress in yellow for the festival, worship the goddess Saraswati, and consume customary foods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

