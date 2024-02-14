Left Menu

"Navi Mumbai Firm Proprietor and Manager Face Charges of Food Tampering, Legal Action Initiated"

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-02-2024 10:49 IST
Police have registered a case against the proprietor of a New Delhi-based company and its Navi Mumbai office manager for allegedly tampering with food products, including of some popular brands, and then selling them in the market, an official said on Wednesday.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a raid at the company's premises at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra on February 9 and 10 and seized the tampered stock of various food items valued at Rs 24.52 lakh, the official from Turbhe police station said.

The accused allegedly tampered with the batch number, manufacture and expiry dates, and labels displaying nutritional information and ingredients of the food products and then sold them in the market, the police said quoting the FIR.

Based on a complaint by the FDA officials, the Turbhe police on Tuesday registered a case against the two accused under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) and 273 (sale of noxious food or drink) and the FDA regulations.

