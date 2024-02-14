Left Menu

Iran's main gas pipeline hit by probable sabotage, state media report

Two points on Iran's main gas pipeline network were hit by blasts early on Wednesday, state media reported, with local officials saying they suspected "sabotage".

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-02-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 12:21 IST
Iran's main gas pipeline hit by probable sabotage, state media report
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Two points on Iran's main gas pipeline network were hit by blasts early on Wednesday, state media reported, with local officials saying they suspected "sabotage". The explosions took place in central Iran on a key south-north gas pipeline, putting the provinces of Fars, Isfahan and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari on high alert.

Officials told state TV that the blasts did not cause any casualties or disruptions to the national gas supply network, with preliminary investigations pointing to sabotage. Nonetheless, several Iranian media reported that gas supply to industries and offices will be cut off on Wednesday in several provinces across Iran as a result of the incidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024