Left Menu

Bihar: JDU MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar files FIR claiming 'Cash for Vote' offer

Janata Dal (United)'s MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar filed an FIR in Patna on Wednesday, claiming that he was offered Rs 5 crores by the party's colleague for switching over to the RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan' ahead of the trust vote.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 13:15 IST
Bihar: JDU MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar files FIR claiming 'Cash for Vote' offer
Janata Dal (United)'s MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Janata Dal (United)'s MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar filed an FIR in Patna on Wednesday, claiming that he was offered Rs 5 crores by the party's colleague for switching over to the RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan' ahead of the trust vote. "I hold deep reverence towards my leader. They are almost like God to me. and I won't tolerate anyone pointing fingers at them, but It's our own members of the party who were making accusations. So I filed an FIR for a thorough investigation," MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar said.

When questioned about JDU MLA Sanjeev Kumar's statement, he said, "I have provided all the details in the FIR copy. I am not doing all this under any pressure. I have experienced a significant incident, and this incident is indeed true. I received a substantial offer. I was offered Rs 5 crores and a minister's post in the cabinet for switching over to the RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan." "I received a call via the Internet informing me that they wished to meet. Despite persistent calls causing distress, I did not grant them the opportunity," he added.

Earlier, JDU MLA Sanjeev Kumar said, "I am sure CM Nitish Kumar is not aware of this. Some leaders are there in our party who pressured the MLA (Sudhanshu Shekhar) and forced him to file an FIR." Regarding the situation with MLA Bima Bharti, MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar said, "Anyone guilty will be caught by the law. Even I have filed an FIR and the law is investigating. Action will be taken against anyone found guilty, even if they are members of our party."

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) MLA Bima Bharti has alleged that her son and husband were arrested by the police in connection with an Arms Act case, as officers were under pressure from the top officials in the state government. While talking to the media on Wednesday, MLA Bima Bharti expressed claimed that the party higher-ups had lost trust in their own MLAs.

A total of nine people, including Bima Bharti's husband, Awadhesh Mandal, and their son, were arrested by the police in connection with an Arms Act case. Bima Bharti is an MLA from the Rupauli assembly seat of Bihar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024