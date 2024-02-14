Left Menu

Adani Green Energy commissions 551 MW solar capacity at Khavda RE park in Gujarat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 13:26 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Wednesday announced commissioning of 551 MW solar capacity at Khavda renewable energy park in Gujarat.

The company plans to develop 30 GW of renewable energy capacity at this RE park, which is expected to be operational in the next five years.

When completed, the Khavda RE park will be the largest renewable energy installation in the world, the company said in a statement.

''Adani Green Energy is creating one of the world's most extensive renewable energy ecosystems for solar and wind,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.

Through bold and innovative projects like the Khavda RE plant, AGEL continues to set higher global benchmarks and rewrite the world’s planning and execution standards for giga-scale renewable energy projects, he said.

AGEL has an operating renewable portfolio of over 9 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states, the statement said.

AGEL said it commissioned the 551 MW solar capacity within 12 months of commencing work on the RE park, starting with the development of basic infrastructure, including roads and connectivity, and creating a self-sustaining social ecosystem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

