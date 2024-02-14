Left Menu

EKI Energy Services sets up biomass briquettes manufacturing plant in Maharashtra

Carbon credit developer EKI Energy Services (EKI) on Wednesday said its subsidiary GHS Reduction Technologies has set up its first biomass briquettes manufacturing plant at Dindori, Nashik in Maharashtra. ''The new biomass briquettes plant represents EKI's mission to facilitate the manufacture of products that significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. By introducing biomass briquettes as a cleaner and more sustainable alternative to traditional coal, the company aims to contribute to environmental conservation and promote eco-friendly energy solutions,'' the company said in a statement. Biomass briquettes, made from agri-residue such as sugarcane trash, corn cob, soya husk, tamarind, and pomegranate waste, serve as a substitute for coal in boilers and furnaces. With an initial production capacity of 800 metric tonnes per month, expandable up to 1,200 metric tonne a month, the new briquettes plant is poised to revolutionise the biofuel industry, EKI CMD Manish Dabkara said. In the statement, the company did not disclose any financial details of the project. EKI Energy Services is a leading carbon credit developer and supplier across the globe. Carbon credits are earned by the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere through climate-friendly projects and can be used by governments, industries, or private individuals to compensate for generating emissions elsewhere.

