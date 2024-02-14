Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude jolts Assam's Kamrup
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale was recorded in Assam's Kamrup on Wednesday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at about 7:23 pm. The depth of the quake was recorded at 19 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 14-02-2024, 19:23:14 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 91.98, Depth: 19 Km ,Region: Kamrup, Assam, India," the NCS said in a post on X. Earlier in February, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Monday, the NCS said.
According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 9:28 pm. The depth of the quake was recorded at 10 km. (ANI)
