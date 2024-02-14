Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Magisterial inquiry initiated in Halwani violence on February 8

Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat on Wednesday initiated a magisterial inquiry into the massive violence that took place in Banbhulpura, Haldwani on February 8. The Commissioner also issued a mail ID and phone number. People can present evidence regarding the incident by contacting him on the same. "Violence had broken out in Haldwani during the anti-encroachment drive. The government has handed over the magisterial investigation on the same. Probe into the entire matter has been initiated," Deepak Rawt said.

Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat on Wednesday initiated a magisterial inquiry into the massive violence that took place in Banbhulpura, Haldwani on February 8. The Commissioner also issued a mail ID and phone number. People can present evidence regarding the incident by contacting him on the same.

"Violence had broken out in Haldwani during the anti-encroachment drive. The government has handed over the magisterial investigation on the same. Probe into the entire matter has been initiated," Deepak Rawt said. On Tuesday, a new police chowki was inaugurated by women police officials, including those who were injured during Haldwani violence at a land freed from encroachment during the anti-encroachment drive.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar stressed that the recent "violent" clashes were not "communal." The top police official said that they have registered three first information reports (FIR) in connection with the violence, adding that "action will not be taken against innocent people."

Urging the "law-abiding citizens" to cooperate in the police investigation, he said, "We are trying to restore normalcy in the area. The curfew is being periodically relaxed. The Internet has been restored. We also urge the law-abiding citizens to come forward and cooperate in the police investigation." Several country-made weapons and live rounds were recovered from those arrested, the police said.

Violence erupted on Thursday after the administration conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura. After stone-pelting incidents, the torching of vehicles, and a mob surrounding the local police station, the administration issued a shoot-at-sight order.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation here issued a recovery notice of Rs 2.44 crore against Abdul Malik, a key accused in the violence at Haldwani, asking him to deposit the money to cover damage caused to government property during the clash. (ANI)

