JM Scindia inaugurates new Terminal Building at Dehradun Airport from New Delhi

Union minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia inaugurated the new Terminal Building at Dehradun Airport from New Delhi today. Shri Puskar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister, Uttarakhand also joined the event from Dehradun.

In his inaugural address Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said, “The construction of the New Terminal Building was planned in two phases to provide uninterrupted operations at the Airport. After the operationalization of the first phase of the Terminal admeasuring 28,729 sqm, and second phase measuring 14,047 sqm, the overall area of the Terminal has expanded to 42,776 sqm. This way the overall capacity has gone up by ten times.”

Elaborating on the development work being carried out to deliver air connectivity, Shri Scindia said, “Government is upgrading 3 airports in Uttarakhand i.e. Dehradun, Pant Nagar, Pithoragarh and 7 heliports have been started including of Almora, Chinyalisaur, Gauchar, Sahastradhara, New Tehri, Srinagar, and Haldwani Heliports. Development of Dharchula, Haridwar, Joshimath, Mussoorie, Nainital, and Ramnagar heliports is also being done. The number of heliports will be increased to 21 in the upcoming years.”

The growth of connectivity in Dehradun

The airport will act as a center that will connect the other parts of the Uttarakhand. Dehradun had air connectivity only with 3 destinations in 2004, under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the city is now connected to 13 destinations. In 2014 the airport had only 46 flight movements per week, which has increased to currently to 200 flights, a growth of 130%.

New Terminal Building at Dehradun Airport

Spread in an area of 326.42 acres it is also known as Jolly Grant Airport. Located 20 km from Rishikesh, and 35 km from Haridwar, the airport serves 10 Lakh passengers annually. It is also known as the Air Gateway of Garhwal and plays an important role in the tourism of Uttarakhand.

Design & architectural aspects show local heritage & ethos

The Dehradun Airport Terminal is a testament to the harmonious blend of culture, nature, and modern architecture. The terminal’s design is inspired by the local heritage and environment, with each element narrating a story of its own. With its focus on sustainability and local culture, the terminal is also equipped with all modern features and facilities, offering travelers a unique blend of tradition and modernity.

The columns supporting the canopy on the curbside are reminiscent of the Prayer Wheels of Buddhist monasteries. Inscribed with prayers from the Vedas, including the sacred Gayatri Mantra, these columns infuse a sense of tranquility and spirituality into the terminal’s ambiance. The terminal’s pillow-shaped roof design offers optimum height, making it energy-efficient.

Terminal’s columns inspired by the “Brahmakamal”

The terminal’s columns, inspired by the “Brahmakamal”, the state flower of Uttarakhand, are another distinctive feature. These columns, akin to blooming flowers, opens to skylights, allowing the terminal to bask in natural light. This not only adds an aesthetic appeal but also contributes to the terminal’s sustainability measures by reducing the need for artificial lighting. The white color of the columns, symbolizing tranquility, further enhances the serene environment.

The terminal is designed to be inclusive and accessible for Divyangjans with facilities such as ramps, lifts, and specially designed restrooms.

Salient Features of New Terminal Building

Planned in two phases to provide uninterrupted operations at the Airport, the terminal will be capable to serve 3240 passengers during peak hours and 47 Lakh passengers annually.

After the operationalization of the first phase of the Terminal admeasuring 28,729 sqm, and the second phase the terminal building was expanded with 14,047 sqm taking the overall area to 42,776 sqm.

The estimated cost of the entire project constructed in two phases is Rs.486 Cr.

The Airport has a runway of length 2140m and an Apron with 20 parking bays in total.

The New Terminal building is equipped with all passenger amenities like:

• 48 check-in counters • 04 conveyor belts

• 12 baggage X-ray machines

• Parking facility for 500 cars

Present at the event also included Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Shri Naresh Bansal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Shri Brij Bhushan Gairola, Member of Legislative Assembly and officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Uttarakhand government.

(With Inputs from PIB)