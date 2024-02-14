Left Menu

LG Manoj Sinha visits Sharda exhibition stall at Sambhaav Utsav in New Delhi

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid a special visit to Kashmir Bhawan in New Delhi on the eve of inauguration of Sambhaav Utsav being held here from February 13 to 19, a press release said.

LG Manoj Sinha visits Sharda exhibition stall at Sambhaav Utsav in New Delhi
LG Manoj Sinha at Sambhaav Utsav in New Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid a special visit to Sharda Peeth stall at Kashmir Bhawan in New Delhi on the eve of inauguration of Sambhaav Utsav being held here from February 13 to 19, a press release said. The event is to showcase civilization, culture and heritage of Jammu and Kashmir to the fellow countrymen. Save Sharda Committee founder Ravinder Pandita greeted LG and presented him brochure containing brief on Sharda Peeth as well as whole struggle, so far.

While appreciating the efforts of the committee, he also made a special mention in a verse about Ravinder Pandita in his address to the audience. The event is being organized by Resident Commission spearheaded by Principal Resident Commissioner Dr Rashmi Singh IAS. After many decades such an exhibition is being held in the capital by Kashmir House that has attracted thousands of people, Ravinder Pandita said.

Many prominent personalities have visited Sharda Stall in the exhibition that include K L Ganju Consul General Union of Comoros, Ratan Kaul, Public diplomat Sheetal Nanda IAS, Yasha Moudgil IAS, Anuradha Rishi, Managing Trustee MSC Trust amongst others. A colourful presentation by artists from Padder Kishtawar and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir enthralled the audience at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

