Left Menu

Kerala government introduces revised pricing mechanism for SupplyCo, aiming to enhance efficiency

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-02-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 10:04 IST
Kerala government introduces revised pricing mechanism for SupplyCo, aiming to enhance efficiency
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government on Thursday said it has decided to make changes to the pricing mechanism of SupplyCo with regard to the subsidised items to help it reduce its losses.

The move comes at a time when the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation, popularly known as Supplyco, is reportedly under a debt of around Rs 3,000 crore.

The government decision was announced by state Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G R Anil who said that as part of the changes, the Cabinet on Wednesday decided to sell 13 subsidised items through government-run SupplyCo at a price which is 35 per cent lesser than market rates.

He further said that the prices, however, would not be static for two or three years as it was in the past.

''If market prices go down, the SupplyCo rates will go down. If the prices go up, then the SupplyCo rates may also have to be changed accordingly. The rates will be reviewed every three months.

''These small changes are not aimed at making profits, but to reduce the losses of SupplyCo. Along with the government's support, it can continue to function as a centre beneficial for the common man,'' the minister told reporters here.

He said that in 2016 it was decided not to change for five years the prices at which the subsidised items were sold and the rates were not changed till now.

It led to the SupplyCo being pushed into the present financial distress, he noted.

The minister said that people want SupplyCo operations to be strong and extensive and the state government will take steps to ensure that.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024