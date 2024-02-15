Left Menu

Assam: Properties worth several lakh rupees gutted in Karbi Anglong fire

Properties worth several lakh rupees were gutted in a fire in the Diphu area in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 21:43 IST
Fire erupts from a residential house in the Diphu area. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The fire broke out at a residential house in the area and firefighters were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.

A police sub-inspector of Diphu police station said that there was no report of any casualty in the fire incident and later firefighters had managed to bring the situation under control. Police said that the fire occurred due to a short circuit in the house.

Two houses and one vehicle were also damaged in the fire incident. Later, firefighters with the help of locals managed to bring the situation under control. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

