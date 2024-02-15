"A historic moment...": Minorities, preachers and multi-faith leaders hold prayer for PM Modi

Members of the Indian Minority Foundation, multi-faith leaders and preachers from various minority communities offered a chadar and prayed for the good health and long life of Prime Minister Modi at Hazbat Baba Tajuddin Dargah in Nagpur on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, the chairman of Hazrat Baba Tajuddin Trust, Pyare Khan, said, "We pray for good health, long life and success of whoever comes here. PM Modi, as a leader, has brought people across religions together. Hence, acknowledging his efforts to bolster communal harmony, we decided to hold a special prayer for him."

Haji Syed Salman Chishti, Gaddi Nashin of Dargah Ajmer Sharif, said the dargah has, for centuries, spread the message of peace, love, and unity to the far corners of the globe. "This message is also reflected in the way the 140 crore people of the country are standing with our strong leadership, setting aside their differences," Chisti said.

Rajya Sabha MP and convenor of the Indian Minority Foundation, Satnam Singh Sandhu, also visited the dargah at Nagpur, saying that it was a historic moment for the Muslim community to hold a prayer of this kind for PM Modi. "This is a historic moment that the Muslims have gathered at this dargah to pray for PM Modi. This is a big message on its own. Due to the work done by PM Modi over the past few years and his message to take along communities in the spirit of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' that the minorities came to repose their trust in him and his leadership," he told ANI.

Indian Minorities Foundation co-founder, Himani Sood, said the minorities prayed for the good health of PM Modi while also wishing that he return for a third term in office later this year. "We prayed for the good health of PM Modi, his return to office for a third term and the country's progress. The enthusiasm among all those gathered here was palpable. The biggest message going out from here today is peace, harmony and unity. No other institution in the country exemplifies the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat' as this dargah. PM Modi, too, believes that it is the responsibility of every Indian to ensure that the country remains united and aspires to be the best," Sood said. (ANI)

