Left Menu

"Must re-connect with forest tradition": Uttar Pradesh CM

Speaking at the inauguration of Eklavya Vanvas Hostel of Seva Samarpan Sansthan in Lucknow, the CM said that inevitable destruction looms in the absence of harmony between nature and divinity

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2024 07:02 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 07:02 IST
"Must re-connect with forest tradition": Uttar Pradesh CM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Asserting that the forest-dwelling communities give the message of treating the earth with reverence to the world, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday emphasised connecting with the forest tradition. Speaking at the inauguration of Eklavya Vanvas Hostel of Seva Samarpan Sansthan in Lucknow, the CM said that inevitable destruction looms in the absence of harmony between nature and divinity

"Without harmony between nature and divinity, inevitable destruction looms. To avert this, we must reconnect with our forest heritage and strive to revive and nurture our forest culture... the forest-dwelling communities give the message of treating Mother Earth with reverence to the world," he said. Chief Minister further said that the forest-dwelling communities uphold the cherished traditions of India's past, preserving the nation's ancient forest culture and heritage.

CM Yogi recounted his recent visit to Vantangiya village in Gorakhpur, where he witnessed first-hand the tangible benefits brought by the double-engine government since 2017. He also highlighted the village's attainment of revenue status after seven decades of independence, granting its residents the right to vote and providing land deeds and housing facilities where none existed before.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for designating November 15 as Tribal Pride Day in honour of Bhagwan Birsa Munda's sacred birth anniversary, CM Yogi lauded ongoing efforts to establish museums preserving tribal traditions. "The government's commitment to recognizing forest villages, providing them with land deeds, ration cards, Ayushman cards, and ensuring their access to various government schemes," he said.

Reflecting on the establishment of Shri Ram Vanavasi Hostel in 1984, CM Yogi highlighted its pivotal role in fostering patriotism among children from the northeastern states, thereby integrating them with the national mainstream. CM Yogi stressed the paramount importance of social integration, crediting preachers for their dedicated service to the nation and society. He urged organizations like HPCL to allocate 2 per cent of their income towards such transformative social initiatives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024