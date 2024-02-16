"Must re-connect with forest tradition": Uttar Pradesh CM

Asserting that the forest-dwelling communities give the message of treating the earth with reverence to the world, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday emphasised connecting with the forest tradition. Speaking at the inauguration of Eklavya Vanvas Hostel of Seva Samarpan Sansthan in Lucknow, the CM said that inevitable destruction looms in the absence of harmony between nature and divinity

"Without harmony between nature and divinity, inevitable destruction looms. To avert this, we must reconnect with our forest heritage and strive to revive and nurture our forest culture... the forest-dwelling communities give the message of treating Mother Earth with reverence to the world," he said. Chief Minister further said that the forest-dwelling communities uphold the cherished traditions of India's past, preserving the nation's ancient forest culture and heritage.

CM Yogi recounted his recent visit to Vantangiya village in Gorakhpur, where he witnessed first-hand the tangible benefits brought by the double-engine government since 2017. He also highlighted the village's attainment of revenue status after seven decades of independence, granting its residents the right to vote and providing land deeds and housing facilities where none existed before.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for designating November 15 as Tribal Pride Day in honour of Bhagwan Birsa Munda's sacred birth anniversary, CM Yogi lauded ongoing efforts to establish museums preserving tribal traditions. "The government's commitment to recognizing forest villages, providing them with land deeds, ration cards, Ayushman cards, and ensuring their access to various government schemes," he said.

Reflecting on the establishment of Shri Ram Vanavasi Hostel in 1984, CM Yogi highlighted its pivotal role in fostering patriotism among children from the northeastern states, thereby integrating them with the national mainstream. CM Yogi stressed the paramount importance of social integration, crediting preachers for their dedicated service to the nation and society. He urged organizations like HPCL to allocate 2 per cent of their income towards such transformative social initiatives. (ANI)

