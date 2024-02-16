Not "unconstitutional" Maharashtra assembly speaker on declaring Ajit Pawar faction as real NCP

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar backed his decision to declare the Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led faction as the real NCP on Thursday by saying that no stand in the decision is "unconstitutional" or "arbitrary" Interacting with media a day after making the decision, Rahul Narwekar said, "This decision is very clear. A copy of the decision has been provided to the parties. No stand in this decision is unconstitutional or arbitrary. The stand has been justified. Reasons for the same have been stated. So, I think there is no need to further analyse such a tenable and justified decision."

However, the Maharashtra Speaker's decision has been criticised by the UBT faction of the Shiv Sena termed it a comedy show. "The program Hasya Jatra runs on our Maharashtra channel, it is a very funny comedy, we all watch it. Rahul Narvekar has written a new episode of Hasy Jatra, the real Shiv Sena which is of Balasaheb Thackeray, he gave it to Eknath Shinde. Sharad Pawar Saheb, who is still in power, gave his party to Ajit Pawar and people are laughing. It's a caricature, it's a blast of laughter" Sanjay Raut UBT Sena leader said.

Earlier, the Election Commission also allotted the Ajit Pawar-led faction the party name and symbol. Narwekar held that Ajit Pawar's assertion about vote share is not disputed by Sharad Pawar faction, and the matter of the legislative majority is also undisputed.

Narwekar further dismissed the Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions' pleas to disqualify MLAs after a vertical split in the party in June 2023. Ruling that it was not defection from the NCP party, the Speaker said that Ajit Pawar and the actions of others (MLAs supporting Ajit Pawar) and "statements given between June 30 and July 2 were intra-party dissent."

Earlier, the Supreme Court had extended the time till February 15 for the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to pass the final order on the plea of Sharad Pawar faction seeking disqualification against rebel MLAs led by Ajit Pawar. On February 6, the Election Commission, while applying the test of majority in the legislative wing, ruled that Ajit Pawar's faction was the real NCP and permitted the faction to use the 'clock' symbol for the party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)