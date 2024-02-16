Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks jump, China markets reopen next week after Lunar New Year break

** Traders said investors were betting on a strong start, awaiting Chinese authorities' moves to support the struggling stock and property markets, among others. ** Mainland China's financial markets were closed through this week for Lunar New Year.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 14:11 IST
Hong Kong stocks jump, China markets reopen next week after Lunar New Year break
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Hong Kong stocks rose for a third straight session on Friday, with investors accumulating shares ahead of the reopening of China markets next week after the week-long Lunar New Year holidays. ** Traders said investors were betting on a strong start, awaiting Chinese authorities' moves to support the struggling stock and property markets, among others.

** Mainland China's financial markets were closed through this week for Lunar New Year. ** The Hang Seng index ended up 395.33 points, or 2.48%, at 16,339.96. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.73% to 5,558.86.

** Five state-owned Chinese banks have been matched with more than 8,200 residential projects for development loans under the "whitelist" mechanism aimed at injecting liquidity into the crisis-hit sector, government-backed media The Paper reported. ** The Hang Seng energy sub-index climbed 0.9%, while the technology index surged 3.71%, the financial sector rose 1.41% and the mainland property index jumped 6.76%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was WuXi Biologics , which jumped 12.06%, while the top gainer among H-shares was Longfor Group which was up 10.22% ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.96%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.86%.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024