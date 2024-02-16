Telangana Assembly Passes Resolution for Comprehensive Caste Survey in State

The Telangana Legislative Assembly here on Friday passed a resolution to take up a comprehensive door-to-door household caste survey in the state so as to plan and implement various plans for the progress of backward classes, SC and ST citizens and other weaker sections. The resolution, moved by Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, was adopted after a debate in the House.

The resolution was adopted as per the decision of the state cabinet meeting held recently.

