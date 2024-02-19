Left Menu

Actor Vijay's Tamizhalaga Vettri Kazhagam sets membership target at 2 crore

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Tamizhalaga Vettri Kazhagam General Secretary N Annand said, "On the advice of our president, we hold a consultation meeting today. We fixed the target at two crore members to be enlisted in the party through the membership drive.".

Thalapathy Vijay (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
He also said that the party will announce its stand on each issue via statements in the coming days. According to the official press release issued by the party after the meeting, "as instructed by our party president, the membership drive can be conducted across the state district-wise and assembly constituency-wise to strengthen the grassroot organisation of the party."

It also said, "With the aid of a state-of-the-art mobile app that will be made available soon, the district and assembly constituencies in charge shall undertake a membership drive at the district municipal corporation municipality block, town panchayat, village unit and ward level across Tamil Nadu." The statement also added that there will be an exclusive women-led membership drive, which will be introduced very soon by Party President Vijay.

Actor Vijay launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, earlier this month, expressing his intention to fight in the 2026 assembly polls. He said he wouldn't lend support to any party in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Meanwhile another Star Politician from Tamil Nadu Kamal Hassan who heads the Makkal Needhi Maiyam said that his party would make an official announcement on its alliance for the Lok Sabha elections in the next two days. In 2019 Kamal Hassan had offered support to the DMK Congress alliance. "In two days I will meet you with good news. Works for the Parliament election are going well and hoping for a good opportunity. Regarding the alliance will announce the decision in two days" Kamal Hassan told the media on Monday at the Chennai airport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

