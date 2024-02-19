Odisha forest officials arrest man with 12kg deer meat
Odisha forest officials on Monday arrested a person with 12kg of venison deer meat and nylon nets used for ensnaring wild animals. The accused, identified as Surendra Das, was arrested from Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district, a forest officer said.According to the official, Das was a member of a poaching racket active in the area.
Odisha forest officials on Monday arrested a person with 12kg of venison (deer meat) and nylon nets used for ensnaring wild animals. The accused, identified as Surendra Das, was arrested from Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district, a forest officer said.
According to the official, Das was a member of a poaching racket active in the area. ''Poachers often trap animals by spreading nylon ropes in the mangrove forest and its nearby areas. Some also use trained dogs to kill spotted deer,'' the official added. The vicinity of Bhitarkanika Park is bordered by numerous human settlements, making it easier for animals wandering out of the park to become targets for poachers, the official added.
