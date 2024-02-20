Highlights of Tamil Nadu Agriculture budget 2024-25: Allocation For 2024-25, Rs 42,281.8784 crore has been allocated in the demand under Agriculture and other related departments.

Rs 10,500 crore has been allocated for food subsidy to ensure food security Rs 500 crore will be allocated as incentive for the Tamil Nadu government's paddy procurement.

Co-operative crop loan In 2022-2023, an 'unprecedented' amount of crop loan of Rs 13,442 crore was disbursed to 17.44 lakh farmers. So far (2023-24), Rs.13,600 crore has been disbursed as crop loan to 16.19 lakh farmers, as against the target of Rs 16,500 crore. For 2024-2025, Rs 16,500 crore is fixed as target for crop loan disbursement.

Agri-entrepreneurs and starups To transform young graduates into 'Agri Entrepreneurs', a maximum assistance of Rs one lakh will be given in 2024-2025) to 100 graduates who establish any agri-based business by availing bank loan.

Agri-tech based startups will be identified and provided with subsidies based on their objectives, sustainability and business plan. An amount of Rs 10 crore will be allocated from the state fund to support Agri-tech startups.

Research Under the aegis of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, a protocol for precision spraying of agricultural inputs for horticultural crops by drones will be developed.

Research activities will be carried out to improve traditional rice varieties with low glycemic index and high nutritional value and to develop rice varieties suitable for direct seeding through rapid breeding techniques.

'One Village, One Crop' scheme set to be launched to enhance agricultural production. The programme will cover aspects such as land preparation, seed treatment and integrated nutrient management.

Tamil Nadu to distribute seeds to encourage farmers to cultivate traditional paddy varieties that can help fight diabetes -- drawing lessons from the ''dietary practices of ancient Tamils''.

Input subsidy Input subsidy of about Rs 380.40 crore has been disbursed to 4.50 lakh farmers for crop damage due to excessive rains and cyclone Mandous. Orders have been issued to provide input subsidy of Rs 118.77 crore to 1.85 lakh farmers for the yield losses like maize yield loss.

Input subsidy to the tune of Rs 208.20 crore will be disbursed shortly to 2.74 lakh farmers towards yield loss due to natural disasters in the southern districts.

Special incentive-cane farmers Eligible farmers who have supplied sugarcane to sugar mills for the 2023-2024 crushing season will be paid a first-time-ever Special Incentive (SI) of Rs 215 per MT over and above the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) announced by the government of India as against the already given SI of Rs 195 per MT.

Expanding area under cultivation The area under coconut cultivation will be increased by 10,000 acres.

Due to the escalating demand for banana in both domestic and international markets, area expansion of banana will be taken up to cover 5,220 acres to enhance production and productivity.

'Iron-rich date palm cultivation' will be expanded in an area of 250 acres at an outlay of Rs 30 lakh from the Union and State government funds.

Remote for farm pumps To address challenges such as snakebites during the operation of electric pump sets at night or during the rainy season, remote motor operators for electric pump sets will be distributed to 10,000 farmers.

GI tag for farm products Geographical Indication tag will be obtained for 10 Agricultural Products viz., Sathayamangalam Red Banana (Erode), Kolli Hills Pepper (Namakkal), Meenambur Seeraga Samba (Ranipet), Ayyampalayam Nettai Thennai (Dindigul), Urigam Puli (Krishnagiri), Bhuvanagiri Mithi Pagarkai (Cuddalore), Sencholam (Salem, Karur), Tirunelveli senna Leaf (Tirunelveli), Odaipatti Seedless Grapes (Theni), Gloriosa Superba (Senkanthal seed-Karur, Dindigul, Tiruppur).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)