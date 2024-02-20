Modi government brought 25 crore people above the poverty line during last 10 years: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that the Modi government has played an important role in bringing 25 crore people above the poverty line during the last 10 years. Shah was addressing a Karyakarta Sammelan in Udaipur. Hitting out at the Congress he said that the party not only indulged in dynastic politics but also a party without any direction.

Home Minister Amit Shah said, "In the last 10 years Modi government has played an important role in taking 25 crore people out of the poverty line. Poor people got houses, toilets, electricity, and LPG gas connection, and 5 kg of food grains free of cost. Medical expenses up to Rs 5 lakh are being borne by the Modi government. In the entire country, farmers are getting Rs 6,000 in their bank account." He said that under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, farmers are getting Rs 8,000 in Rajasthan.

"BJP government has given gas connection to every poor at Rs 450. More than 70 lakh women are getting the benefit of this. When Congress was in power the country was not secured. Every day intruders from Pakistan used to enter the country and carry out terror attacks. When BJP came to power and terror attacks took place in Uri and Pulwama, PM Modi carried out surgical strikes and took revenge," he said. Amit Shah said that Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 by the Modi government and today Kashmir is secure.

"We had assured that Ram temple would be built. Congress cornered the Ayodhya Ram temple issue. We had promised that the Ram temple would be built in the same place and on January 22, 2024 PM Modi conducted the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla and gave joy to the entire country. In the last 10 years, under PM Modi India has become the fifth largest economy and earlier it was in eleventh position," he said. Shah said that in the next five years if the BJP is voted to power India will become the third-largest economy in the world.

"Congress can never work for the progress of the country and the poor. Our scientists carried out the Chandrayaan-3 mission and hoisted the national flag at the South Pole. This achievement happened under the Modi government. Corruption worth Rs 12 lakh crore took place under the Congress and under PM Modi corruption has been wiped out," he said. He alleged that women were not safe under the Ashok Gehlot government. He said that women were secured under the double-engine government.

"Once the double-engine government is formed, now no one will have the courage to create communal riots here and demolish temples," he added. (ANI)

