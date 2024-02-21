Left Menu

J-K: Gulmarg is all set to host 4th edition of Khelo India from today

Gulmarg is all set to host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, which will commence on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2024 07:38 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 07:38 IST
J-K: Gulmarg is all set to host 4th edition of Khelo India from today
Gulmarg is all set to host 4th edition of Khelo India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gulmarg is all set to host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, which will commence on Tuesday. Secretary J-K Youth Sports and Services, Sarmad Hafeez said that we have made tremendous strides in sports.

"Those coming from all over the country to participate in these games will have the time of their lives. They will absolutely love it. You can see that the snow is coming down, and the place is so beautiful. We have so much snow and all preparations have already been made. I'm very hopeful that the games will be a grand success," Hafeez told ANI on Tuesday. "I think we have made tremendous strides in sports. In the last two or three days, the games that are being played, the participation of the youth in various kinds of games, itself speaks a lot about how successful this has been in engaging the youth," he added.

Around a thousand athletes, officials, and support staff shall participate in various winter sporting events including Snowboarding, Alpine Ski, Nordic Ski and Snow Mountaineering. The first edition of the Khelo India Winter Games took place in 2020 and hosts Jammu and Kashmir have come on top in both editions of the games so far.

The Khelo India Winter Games started in 2020 and it is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and is organized by the J-K Sports Council as well as the Winter Games Association of the Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

 India
2
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart pe...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024