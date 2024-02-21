Left Menu

Indore: Man undergoes gender change under false pretext of marriage, partner booked

The victim, who met the accused on social media in 2021, underwent gender reassignment surgery after the accused promised marriage upon the transformation. However, after the surgery, the accused refused to fulfil his promise.

Indore: Man undergoes gender change under false pretext of marriage, partner booked
A 28-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore underwent a gender change at the behest of another man, only to be betrayed later. According to police, the accused has been identified as Vaibhav Shukla, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

They said that the victim, who met the accused on social media in 2021, underwent gender reassignment surgery after Shukla promised marriage upon the transformation. However, after the surgery, the accused refused to fulfil his promise. Recalling his ordeal, the victim said, "I underwent gender reassignment surgery as per Shukla's request, believing in his commitment to marry me. However, he not only reneged on his promise but also subjected me to unnatural acts."

Having no other options left, the victim approached the Vijay Nagar police and lodged a complaint against the accused. "I spent a significant amount on the surgery, and now I'm left in despair. I urge the authorities to take strict action against Shukla," the victim added. Police said that the victim got acquainted with the accused, Vaibhav Shukla, on Instagram nearly three years ago. They were in a relationship and the accused, Shukla, convinced the victim to undergo gender change on the pretext of marriage, also engaged in unnatural sex, and later refused to marry. He also threatened the victim with dire consequences.

"The accused allegedly engaged in unnatural acts with the victim. A case has been registered against Vibhav Shukla under IPC Section 377 (unnatural sex), and 506 (criminal intimidation). We are further looking into the case," Vijay Nagar Police Station in-charge Chandrabhal Singh told ANI. "Efforts are on to trace and nab the accused," Singh added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

