Fire breaks out at plastic furniture-making factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur

A massive fire broke out at a plastic furniture making factory at Ghoghali, Besa area of Nagpur on Wednesday, said officials.

The fire was reported around 6.30 PM in the evening at the plastic furniture making factory named Vaidya Industries.

Five fire tenders are on the spot. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)