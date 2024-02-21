Left Menu

Agri Minister Arjun Munda launches outbound KCC facility at Krishi Bhavan

The call centres operate in two shifts from 6am-2pm and 2pm-10pm.Since the inception of the scheme, around 630 lakh calls have been answered through KCC and around 2 crore farmers registered on KCC, the ministry data said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 21:20 IST
Agri Minister Arjun Munda launches outbound KCC facility at Krishi Bhavan
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@MundaArjun)
  • Country:
  • India

Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Wednesday unveiled an outbound call facility of the Kisan Call Centre (KCC) here at Krishi Bhavan.

From the list of farmer beneficiaries of agri schemes, the minister randomly called two farmers from Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand.

''Farmers' grievances are being addressed through KCC across the country. With the launch of the outbound call facility, the agriculture ministry will cross verify if farmers have benefited from the KCC and implementing various schemes,'' Munda told reporters after the launch.

The KCC scheme was launched in 2004 as an intervention of Information & Communication Tools (ICT) in the agriculture sector, with an aim to answer farmers' queries on their field problems in their own dialects through telephone calls.

The KCCs are run by a service provider on a contract basis identified through the Request For Proposal (RFP) system. Since September 2023, the contract has been assigned to Cyfuture.

The present revamped KCCs are functioning from 17 locations with 476 seats. The call centres operate in two shifts from 6am-2pm and 2pm-10pm.

Since the inception of the scheme, around 630 lakh calls have been answered through KCC and around 2 crore farmers registered on KCC, the ministry data said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024