Gujarat: Fire breaks out after tanker overturns on Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway

A fire broke out after a tanker overturned on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway on Wednesday, officials said. The incident occurred near Vaghaldhara village in Gujarat's Valsad district.

Dungri police along with several fire tenders reached the spot immediately after receiving a word about the fire incident. Fire officer Hardeep Singh revealed, "A fire brigade team from district Valsad has already reached the spot. The teams from other places are also rushing to douse the fire."

The fire officer informed that the tanker caught fire, adding to which he said, "I came to know that there was some chemical filled in the tanker." Speaking on further damage, the fire officer confirmed that two other four-wheelers also caught fire subsequently.

"The Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway is closed from both ways," he concluded. However, no loss of lives has been reported yet. More details on the matter are awaited.

Further investigation on the matter is underway. (ANI)

