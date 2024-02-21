Telangana CM attends CII Telangana and TD-USA conference
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attended the CII Telangana & TDF - USA conference on Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurial Opportunities in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attended the CII Telangana & TDF-USA conference on Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurial Opportunities in Hyderabad on Wednesday. CM Revanth Reddy while addressing stated that the Telangana government's policy is to promote Telangana state to compete with other states. The government will extend all kinds of support to the investors and entrepreneurs.
"Irrespective of politics, former Chief Ministers- YS Rajashekhar Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu and KCR pursued the policies for Hyderabad development. My government will not compromise on the development of Hyderabad as well as Telangana State," he said He said his government will continue the good decisions taken by the previous regimes for the development of Hyderabad City.
He added his government will move forward with the support of CII in creating education and employment opportunities in Telangana. The state government is ready to develop 64 ITIs as Skill Development Centers at the cost of Rs 2000 crore. Consultations with stakeholders are in progress to set up Skill Universities.
The state will set up a Dry Port in Telangana soon, he said. (ANI)
