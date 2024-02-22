Left Menu

UN forum: Nations must collaborate now or risk further setbacks in sustainable development

UN News | Updated: 22-02-2024 04:12 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 04:12 IST
UN forum: Nations must collaborate now or risk further setbacks in sustainable development
Today's multilateral arrangements – global and regional organizations and major development banks – are "not up to the job" of helping countries achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the deputy UN chief said on Tuesday. The _11th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development_ (APFSD) kicked off in Bangkok, with participants echoing a compelling plea for nations to swiftly implement urgent actions, fostered by robust and sustained multilateral cooperation. The stern warning suggested that countries risked lagging further behind in their pursuit of sustainable development goals amid recent global crises. Addressing the gathering, Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, _emphasized_ the indispensability of international cooperation, stressing that the existing multilateral arrangements were inadequate for the task at hand. "No country or region could achieve the Sustainable Development Goals or navigate contemporary global challenges alone," she asserted, underlining the need for profound changes recognized by world leaders in September. Organized by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and running in the Thai capital from February 20 to 23, the Forum serves as a crucial platform uniting key development stakeholders, including senior government and UN officials, the private sector, and representatives from youth and civil society. The event aimed to facilitate the exchange of experiences, mobilize regional action, and devise solutions. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP, identified six focal points for transformative actions: food systems, energy access and affordability, digital connectivity, education, jobs and social protection, and climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. In a video address, Paula Narvaéz, President of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), shared concerning data indicating that at the current pace of implementation, the Asia-Pacific region was on track to miss 90 per cent of the 118 measurable SDG targets by 2030. Over the next four days, Forum participants were expected to conduct a thorough review of the region's progress on specific SDGs, including on _ending poverty_, _zero hunger_, _climate action_, _peace, justice, and strong institutions_, and _partnerships_ for the goals. The outcomes would contribute to the global _High-Level Political Forum_ in July and the _Summit of the Future_ in September in New York. On the sidelines, ESCAP, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) jointly launched the Asia-Pacific SDG Partnership Report 2024 titled "People and Planet: Addressing the Interlinked Challenges of Climate Change, Poverty, and Hunger in Asia and the Pacific." The report highlighted the interconnected challenges and potential solutions, emphasizing the urgent need for concerted efforts to tackle climate change, poverty, and hunger in the region.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024